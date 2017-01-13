Daytime Kitchen: Fincastle Winery makes Steak with Mushroom & Wine Sauce

Kaitlin Classey, from Fincastle Winery, stopped by the Daytime Kitchen with a delicious recipe for a steak smothered in a heavenly mushroom and wine sauce.

Steak Mushroom and wine sauce

Salt and pepper

3 Tablespoons olive oil

3 Tablespoons butter

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

2 shallots, minced (optional)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 cups red wine

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Bring steaks to room temperature for at least 30 minutes. Season steak with salt and pepper to taste on both sides.

Heat olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Cook steaks 4-5 minutes each side for medium-rare. Or until you have reached your cooking preference. Add 1 Tablespoon of butter towards the last minute and cook until done. Remove from pan and loosely tent with foil, allowing to rest while preparing sauce.

Add 1 Tablespoon of butter to same skillet, add mushrooms and cook until soft about 3 minutes. Add shallots, garlic and oregano and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add red wine and balsamic vinegar, scraping the brown bits from bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Reduce to low and cook for 4-5 minutes or until sauce reduces and thickens. Stir in 1 Tablespoon of butter to finish the sauce.

Place stake on a serving platter and drizzle with mushroom sauce.