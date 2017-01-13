Daytime Entertainment: An interview Blooper and a Letter to the Obama Daughters

Natalie and Brittany talk about a blooper a reporter had with an interview, the Bush sisters sending a nice letter to the Obama sisters as they leave the White House!
MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.