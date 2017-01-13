Civil Rights exhibit reopens in Danville to honor Dr. King’s history in the city

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, a Danville exhibit is reopening to highlight Dr. King’s ties to the city.

Photographs from his visits to the city during the Civil Rights era were on display on Friday afternoon at the Danvillian Gallery.

Exhibit Curator Emma Edmonds said she hopes the exhibit will help people understand the importance of King’s legacy.

King visited the city numerous times, including in July 1963 after a lot of violence in the city.

“I think then he essentially told people ‘we are with you. I am with you. I am here because injustice is here and I’m here to commend your fight,'” Edmonds explained.

The exhibit also features various photographs of Civil Rights leaders and of the Civil Rights movement in Danville.