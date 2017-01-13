Chili cookoff benefits united Way of Martinsville and Henry County

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – The United Way of Martinsville and Henry County is now a little closer to meeting its 2016 campaign season fundraising goal thanks to some hungry Southside residents.

Representatives from five banks in Martinsville and Henry County held their annual chili cookoff on Friday to benefit the United Way.

People paid $6 and got to sample five different types of chili.

Prior to the cookoff, the organization was about $20,000 short of its $700,000 goal.

“We do feel like we’ll make that goal and we’re really excited,” said United Way of Martinsville and Henry County Community Impact Director Joani Petty. “If we don’t meet our fundraising goal, it’s really kind of sad but we, of course are going to still try to bring in those extra dollars.”

The cookoff is the last fundraising event of the United Way of Martinsville and Henry County’s 2016 campaign fundraising season.