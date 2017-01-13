Big Brothers Big Sisters honors founders of the Roanoke chapter

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia recognized the men who laid the foundation of the Roanoke chapter decades ago.

Sig Davidson, who turns 95 on Saturday, was the only founder on hand at the Legacy Luncheon on Friday.

The non-profit hosted the families of the other men who were instrumental in starting the mentoring program back in the 1950s.

“They’re much bigger than they were when we started that’s for sure, so I’m very happy for them,” said Davidson.

“I think especially as a new staff member it really puts things into perspective to understand how powerful and meaningful the work that you do is and knowing that you’re continuing on a legacy that was founded so many years ago by people who put in so much hard work, it’s a really wonderful feeling,” explained Natanis DeMascio, BBBS Special Events Coordinator.

Big Brothers Big Sisters also honored the very first “Big Brother of the Year,” 92-year-old Howard Swank.