ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The woman charged with kidnapping in Jacksonville, 18 years after the alleged action has a connection to the Roanoke Valley.

Police say 18 years ago, Gloria Williams walked into a Florida hospital and took a newborn baby.

Williams at one point lived in Vinton under the name Gloria Bolden, according to online records.

She is now in jail, while 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley will be reunited with her biological family.