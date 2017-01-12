What’s News Today: January 12, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Patrick Henry Community College’s Big IDEA Challenge kicks off today. It’s a 30 day challenge where people with ideas for new products are guided through the development process. Next month, the individuals and teams will present their prototype designs to a panel of judges, trying to win a prize package worth more than $5,000 and to see their product become a reality.

The Roanoke County School Board could amend its Capital Improvement Program to include money for stadium and athletic fields at William Byrd. The improvements will include a synthetic field and a new eight lane rubberized track as well as redeveloping the practice fields. The improvements are expected to cost $2.1 million.

Tickets go on sale today at noon for this spring’s Class J 611 excursions. Trips from Lynchburg to Petersburg take place on May 6th and 7th with trips from Roanoke happening on May 27th through the 29th.

The Foundation for Roanoke Valley will announce details about Roanoke Valley Gives 2017. Last year, more than $366,000 was donated to 125 organizations during the 24 hour event.

Patrick Henry Community College holds two information sessions today about the Miss PHCC Scholarship Pageant. The sessions, at noon and 6 p.m., will cover the application process, resources and requirements. The pageant is a preliminary for the Miss Virginia pageant.

Wythe County Schools holds a community chat today. These informal meetings give parents and community members a chance to share ideas and suggestions and ask questions. The session begins at 4:30 p.m. with the school board meeting starting at 6 p.m.