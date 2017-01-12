Senate makes step towards repealing Obamacare

WASHINGTON (WSLS 10) – After more than seven hours of amendment votes, the Senate passed a budget mechanism allowing congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a simple majority.

The measure passed just before 1:30 a.m., with a vote of 51-48. It now goes to the House.

This measure is just the first step towards the repeal of Obamacare, a process that will likely take weeks, if not months.

The House is slated to vote on the measure Friday.

Some Republicans have concerns about setting the repeal effort in motion without a better idea of the replacement plan.