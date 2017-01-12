Round Town: home and garden show

(WSLS 10) – The Roanoke Home and Garden returns to the Berglund Center this weekend. Get ideas for remodeling the interior and exterior parts of your home. You will see the newest products and trends as well as demonstrations from experts, including The Wall Wizard, Brian Santos. The show is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $8.50.

The Lea’s High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge returns to the Berglund Center on Saturday. High school basketball teams from around the region will face off starting at noon. Tickets are $10 with students getting in for $5.

Carter Athletic Center hosts its 7th annual Winter Health Fair on Saturday. More than 30 vendors will set up, providing wellness check-ups and helping you take the next steps in fitness. The event is free with one person winning a one-year membership to the center.

The Salem Civic Center is home to the Monster Truck Winter Nationals this weekend. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $5 for kids.