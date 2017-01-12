Roanoke Valley Gives Day increases goal for 2017

ROANOKE VALLEY GIVES

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – After a hugely successful first year Roanoke Valley Gives Day has big goals for 2017.

The day of giving calls you to donate as much as you can to different Roanoke Valley non-profits for 24 hours.

It’s the second year of the event which will take place on March 15th.

Organizers say the community surpassed the $150,000 goal last year by lunchtime, so they’re raising the stakes to $500,000 this year.

“We are excited about the community support that we had last year. We are very confident that we will rise to the occasion again this year. I hope that we can load the 500,000. We had $4,000 last year and we hope to double that,” said Michelle Eberly, Program Officer at the Foundation Roanoke Valley.

Organizers say more than 130 non-profits are participating this year.

