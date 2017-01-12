Police identify three suspects in Roanoke Valley SPCA theft

Dawn Jefferies By Published:
rvspca-theft

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) — Roanoke Police say three suspects have been identified after a donation jar was stolen from the Roanoke Valley SPCA on Tuesday.

WSLS 10 obtained surveillance video from the RVSPCA on Wednesday and within hours of posting on social media and WSLS.com, thousands of people watched the video.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS MAN STEALING ROANOKE VALLEY SPCA DONATION JAR

The video shows three people walk into the RVSPCA Tuesday afternoon. CEO Denise Hayes said they came in looking for help.

“We have a pet food pantry here for the community and we often help folks who need assistance with pet food,” Hayes explained.

Shortly after, Hayes said, the trio walked to the counter where it appeared one of the three was filling out an application form. Another person is then seen taking the dog-house-shaped donation jar right off the counter, before the three left.

Police spokesman Scott Leamon confirmed in an email Thursday, “Three suspects have been identified and we’re in the process of obtaining warrants,” he said.

Leamon said the names will be released once the warrants are served.

Hayes said Thursday, the RVSPCA is thankful for the people who have reached out to show their support and concern following the theft.

At least two people made a donation.

It cost $7 a day to provide litter for all the cats at the shelter and $25 to feed all the animals, Hayes said.

“So $25 is a big deal,” she said.

