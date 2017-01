Related Coverage One person transported to hospital after Giles County officer-involved shooting

PEARISBURG (WSLS 10) – According to Virginia State Police, a man was shot after a Giles County deputy responded to a house fire.

Police say a deputy was responding to a house fire at 2271 Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg Thursday morning.

Police say, when the deputy arrived, a man tried to attack him with a knife. The deputy then shot the man.

The man was then taken by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.