Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House.

Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”

