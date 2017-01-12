Missing Winchester woman found safe

By Published:
catherine-hemlepp

WINCHESTER (WRIC) – The missing woman from Winchester has been found safe, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Police say 80-year-old Catherine Hemlepp was located at a Best Western hotel in Bridgeport, West Virginia Thursday morning. She was about three hours away from Winchester.

Winchester police officers are en route to West Virginia to transport Hemlepp back to Virginia, where she will be reunited with her husband.

Hemlepp has dementia, and police believed she could be in danger. She was first reported missing Wednesday.

Hemlepp and her husband were traveling from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in separate cars on Tuesday. Her husband said he lost track of his wife in Fairfax.

Early Thursday Hemlepp answered her phone and said she was at the Shenandoah Motel in Winchester, but that hotel does not exist in the area.

Hemlepp’s cell phone then cut off.

Police were able to locate the woman after confirming a purchase on her credit card in Bridgeport.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s