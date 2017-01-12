Missing Winchester woman found safe

Related Coverage Senior alert issued for missing woman last seen in Fairfax County

WINCHESTER (WRIC) – The missing woman from Winchester has been found safe, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Police say 80-year-old Catherine Hemlepp was located at a Best Western hotel in Bridgeport, West Virginia Thursday morning. She was about three hours away from Winchester.

Winchester police officers are en route to West Virginia to transport Hemlepp back to Virginia, where she will be reunited with her husband.

Hemlepp has dementia, and police believed she could be in danger. She was first reported missing Wednesday.

Hemlepp and her husband were traveling from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in separate cars on Tuesday. Her husband said he lost track of his wife in Fairfax.

Early Thursday Hemlepp answered her phone and said she was at the Shenandoah Motel in Winchester, but that hotel does not exist in the area.

Hemlepp’s cell phone then cut off.

Police were able to locate the woman after confirming a purchase on her credit card in Bridgeport.