Martinsville woman arrested after undercover investigation

By Published:
cynthia-roknich

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Martinsville police arrested a woman on two drug charges on Wednesday.

Police say the arrest of 56-year-old Cynthia Roknich followed a lengthy undercover investigation.

On Wednesday, at about 3:30 p.m., police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Clark Road in reference to the illegal possession of and distribution of narcotics, specifically opioids.

In the course of searching the residence, police say they collected items that are known to be associated with the usage and distribution of narcotics, including an assortment of pills, mushrooms, digital scales, baggies, numerous syringes, smoking devices, pill crushers, spoons with residue, mirrors with powdery residue, etc. Ammunition and a number of debit type cards with various names were also collected, according to police.

Police say the house was condemned by the building official due to ingress/egress and sanitation issues.

Furthermore, the Martinsville Animal Control Office assisted and placed one dog and six cats into protective custody.

As a result of the investigation, Roknich was charged with two counts of selling or distribution of Schedule I/II narcotics.

Roknich is currently held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

Martinsville Police Chief Sean Dunn said he expects additional charges to be filed in connection to this specific search as well as the entire undercover investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or any other illegal drug activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 632-7463. Information leading to arrest may result in a reward up to $2,500.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s