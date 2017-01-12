Martinsville woman arrested after undercover investigation

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Martinsville police arrested a woman on two drug charges on Wednesday.

Police say the arrest of 56-year-old Cynthia Roknich followed a lengthy undercover investigation.

On Wednesday, at about 3:30 p.m., police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Clark Road in reference to the illegal possession of and distribution of narcotics, specifically opioids.

In the course of searching the residence, police say they collected items that are known to be associated with the usage and distribution of narcotics, including an assortment of pills, mushrooms, digital scales, baggies, numerous syringes, smoking devices, pill crushers, spoons with residue, mirrors with powdery residue, etc. Ammunition and a number of debit type cards with various names were also collected, according to police.

Police say the house was condemned by the building official due to ingress/egress and sanitation issues.

Furthermore, the Martinsville Animal Control Office assisted and placed one dog and six cats into protective custody.

As a result of the investigation, Roknich was charged with two counts of selling or distribution of Schedule I/II narcotics.

Roknich is currently held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

Martinsville Police Chief Sean Dunn said he expects additional charges to be filed in connection to this specific search as well as the entire undercover investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or any other illegal drug activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 632-7463. Information leading to arrest may result in a reward up to $2,500.