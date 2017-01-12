Man arrested after overnight chase leads to crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Sheriff’s office says deputies were involved in a chase that started in Botetourt County and extended to Roanoke County and Roanoke City.

At about 1:45 a.m., a Botetourt County Deputy observed a suspicious vehicle traveling on US-460 in Botetourt County. After further investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle was Kevin Scott Sheetz, of Southeast Roanoke, who was wanted on felony charges out of multiple jurisdictions.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US-460 at the Blue Ridge Parkway, but Sheetz showed no signs of stopping as they pursued him down US-460, I-581, and US-220.

A Roanoke City Police Officer deployed tire spikes, which successfully struck the suspect vehicle in the 4,000 block of Franklin Road.

Deputies say at about 2:15 a.m., a Roanoke City Officer reported that Sheetz had crashed in the area of I-581 and Elm Avenue.

As a result of the incident, Sheetz has been charged by for felony eluding.

He was placed arrested and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where his condition in unknown.