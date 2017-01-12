Man arrested after overnight chase leads to crash

By Published: Updated:
581-crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Sheriff’s office says deputies were involved in a chase that started in Botetourt County and extended to Roanoke County and Roanoke City.

At about 1:45 a.m., a Botetourt County Deputy observed a suspicious vehicle traveling on US-460 in Botetourt County.  After further investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle was Kevin Scott Sheetz, of Southeast Roanoke, who was wanted on felony charges out of multiple jurisdictions.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US-460 at the Blue Ridge Parkway, but Sheetz showed no signs of stopping as they pursued him down US-460, I-581, and US-220.

A Roanoke City Police Officer deployed tire spikes, which successfully struck the suspect vehicle in the 4,000 block of Franklin Road.

Deputies say at about 2:15 a.m., a Roanoke City Officer reported that Sheetz had crashed in the area of I-581 and Elm Avenue.

As a result of the incident, Sheetz has been charged by for felony eluding.

He was placed arrested and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where his condition in unknown.

 

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s