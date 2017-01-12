Know what to not bring to the WSLS 10 eRecycling Drive

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The WSLS 10 eRecycling Drive this weekend, but remember there are a few items we can’t accept.

Last year, we collected 100,000 pounds of electronics.

This year, we will not be accepting tube televisions or CRT computer monitors. CRT monitors are the large boxy monitors.

If you still have one and find a place to recycle it, a word of caution.

“If you do need to move one of these, they are a little hazardous. You want to make sure you pick them up like this and hold the glass part next to you near your stomach and that’s the safest way to carry one,” explained Lance Lemon with Center in the Square.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to Center in the Square.

It’s from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Home Furnishings near Valley View Mall.