Informational meeting held to discuss possible natural gas power plant in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Some Danville and Pittsylvania County residents now have a few more answers regarding a proposed power plant in the county.

Representatives from Southern Power held an informational meeting Thursday night.

The plant would be powered by natural gas and would be built on roughly 400 acres of land at the Berry Hill Megasite.

The plant itself would only take up about 66 acres, with the rest of the land being used as a buffer.

It would be the first of its kind in the area and would create about 25 new jobs.

Southern Power representatives discussed topics such as what type of pollutants the plant would produce, how much of each pollutant, how the pollutants would be monitored, and where the company is at in the process of getting the needed permits to operate the plant.

“Though we haven’t secured a customer yet, we are in lengthy conversations with potential customers,” said Southern Power Communications Manager Lizzy Yates.

Greg Sanders lives near where the plant would be built and says he’s in favor of it.

“I’ve investigated it and I think its going to be a wonderful thing,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a quiet thing and it’s going to serve a need that we have.”

Because Southern Power does not yet have a customer for the power, there is no timeline for construction.

But, representatives estimated construction of the plant would take approximately two and a half years from the time ground is broken.

