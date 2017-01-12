Deputies investigating explosion at Carroll County home

CARROLL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – County Deputies and Virginia State Police are investigating an explosion that hurt a man.

The incident happened at a home in the 100 block of Old Mabry Place near the intersection of Double Cabin Road.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, an explosion happened inside the home, followed by a fire.

Deputies say there were four people inside at the time of the explosion, and one man has been transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina for the treatment of serious injuries.

The woman and two juveniles were not injured.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation at this time.

