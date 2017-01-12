Deputies investigating armed robbery at Campbell County convenience store

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Thursday.

The robbery happened at 1:49 p.m. at the S&S Market, the old 699 Market. The convenience store is located at the intersection of Route 699 and Route 696.

Any information concerning identity or location of these subjects please call Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.