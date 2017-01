DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police are looking for a suspect after a restaurant in Danville was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened at about 9:05 p.m. Wednesday at the KFC restaurant on 604 Memorial Drive.

Employees said a black man, wearing all black and a mask, entered the business, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

Police say the man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries.