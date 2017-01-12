611 2017 excursion tickets now on sale

The Class J-611 rolled into Roanoke on Monday, October 24, 2016, after leaving Spencer, N.C.
ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – 611 excursion tickets are now on sale.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation said it’s sold 20 percent of the tickets so far.

The Queen of Steam’s first trip is set for April 22nd when it will travel from Greensboro, N.C. into the Star City.

2017 Public Excursion Schedule:

• April 22, 2017 – The Roanoker, Greensboro, N.C. to Roanoke, Va.
• April 23, 2017 – The Roanoker, Greensboro, N.C. to Roanoke, Va.
• May 6, 2017 – The Cavalier, Lynchburg, Va., to Petersburg, Va.
• May 7, 2017 – The Cavalier, Lynchburg, Va., to Petersburg, Va.
• May 27, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.
• May 27, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.
• May 28, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.
• May 28, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.
• May 29, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.
• May 29, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.

For excursion information and to sign up for email notifications, visit www.FireUp611.org

