What’s News Today: January 11, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Governor Terry McAuliffe delivers his final State of the Commonwealth Address tonight. In prior addresses, McAuliffe has encouraged the General Assembly to expand Medicaid. It is possible that the Governor will address the $1.5 billion budget shortfall which he blames on the poor performance of withholding and sales tax collections. The budget deficit canceled raises for all state employees. Those raises were scheduled to begin in December. McAuliffe has proposed a one time 1.5 percent bonus.

Party in the Market returns to Charter Hall at the Roanoke City Market Building. The Winter Beach Music series takes place on the second Thursday of the month from January through March. The Band of Oz will perform tonight. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The right turn lane onto Harvard Street from Wards Road in Lynchburg will close from time to time today. Crews will install a signal head at the intersection.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke honors four people today at its First Responders recognition program today. Awards will be given to an EMT who does missionary work, one who organized the 9/11 Stair Climb, a police officer who helped close several federal cases while putting gas in his car and the first officer on the scene at the FreightCar America shooting in Roanoke.

Devils Backbone Outpost in Lexington will host five Virginia breweries starting today. The Virginia brewers will craft the beer to be featured in the Adventure Pack sampler. The adventure pack will be sold in Virginia and surrounding states this spring.