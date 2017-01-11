Volunteers fixing abandoned Roanoke home

patricia-headshot-temp1 By Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A group of volunteers are cleaning up an abandoned Roanoke home as a way to help improve the community.

The non-profit, REACH bought a home from the city with the plans to renovate and sell it to a reliable low-income family.

Right now, there are a few dozen volunteers from several other organizations, including the Salvation Army, already interested in participating.

“I think it’s my responsibility as a person to just help others and their difficulties, and help them have a better life so this is just one small way I can help,” says volunteer, Isabel Mularoni.

Volunteers with REACH hope to complete the project in the fall.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s