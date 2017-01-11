Volunteers fixing abandoned Roanoke home

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A group of volunteers are cleaning up an abandoned Roanoke home as a way to help improve the community.

The non-profit, REACH bought a home from the city with the plans to renovate and sell it to a reliable low-income family.

Right now, there are a few dozen volunteers from several other organizations, including the Salvation Army, already interested in participating.

“I think it’s my responsibility as a person to just help others and their difficulties, and help them have a better life so this is just one small way I can help,” says volunteer, Isabel Mularoni.

Volunteers with REACH hope to complete the project in the fall.