Surveillance video shows man stealing Roanoke Valley SPCA donation jar

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is asking for help finding its stolen donation jar.

Surveillance video shows that on Tuesday, three people come into the SPCA looking for help.

“We have a pet food pantry here for the community and we often help folks who need assistance with pet food,” explained Roanoke Valley SPCA CEO Denise Hayes.

But instead, Hayes said one of them helped himself to their cash donation jar.

“It was a pretty brazen act as well. Which really shocked me too,” continued Hayes.

Surveillance footage shows one of the three taking the dog-house-shaped donation jar right off the counter.

“I was in shock. I was truly in shock. To steal from the animals, to steal the money that’s desperately needed to provide their food, their medical care, was really beyond my comprehension,” said Hayes.

She said other surveillance video shows the three leave and get into a dark blue or black 4-door SUV that has its driver’s side passenger window broken and covered with a black trash bag.

Hayes said the SPCA emptied the jar the day before, so she doesn’t even know how much money was put in the jar on Tuesday before the thieves took it.

“We have had hundred dollar bills put in the jar before. We’ve had $500 in the jar before. We just never know the actual amount until the end of the day,” explained Hayes.

No matter the amount, she hopes someone recognizes this trio.

If you recognize them, you can call CrimeLine at 540-344-8500 and leave information anonymously.