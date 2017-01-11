Senior alert issued for missing woman last seen in Fairfax County

Published:
catherine-hemlepp

WINCHESTER, Va. (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a woman believed to be in danger on behalf of the Winchester Police Department.

Police are searching for missing 80-year-old Catherine B. Hemlepp, who was last seen on Monday in Fairfax County.

She is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hemlepp suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania plates WR9679P.

If you have any information about Hemlepp, contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.

