Salem police investigating after damaged equipment found at GE plant

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Police Department is currently investigating an act of property damage that occurred this week at the General Electric plant.

Police say that at some point between 5 p.m. on January 9 and 1 a.m. on January 10, an unknown suspect damaged several pieces of production equipment at the facility on Roanoke Boulevard during normal operating hours.

General Electric administrators determined that there were only General Electric employees on the property during the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone having information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3078.