Salem police investigating after damaged equipment found at GE plant

By Published: Updated:
police-lights-1

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Police Department is currently investigating an act of property damage that occurred this week at the General Electric plant.

Police say that at some point between 5 p.m. on January 9 and 1 a.m. on January 10, an unknown suspect damaged several pieces of production equipment at the facility on Roanoke Boulevard during normal operating hours.

General Electric administrators determined that there were only General Electric employees on the property during the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone having information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3078.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s