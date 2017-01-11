Salem Fire and EMS receives new equipment from federal grant

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Fire and EMS Department is receiving an equipment upgrade thanks to a federal grant.

The Department of Homeland Security grant was used to buy 42 self-contained breathing apparatus, 84 air cylinders, 63 face pieces and four rapid intervention team bags.

The new equipment also includes software installed in each pack which allows incident commanders to monitor the air supply of firefighters inside a hazardous atmosphere.

“The old equipment is 15 years old doesn’t have safety features that new packs have so we’re pretty excited to have the new apparatus,” said chief John Prillaman of Salem Fire and EMS.

The grant covered more than $250,000 of the estimated $300,000 cost.