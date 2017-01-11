Salem Fire and EMS receives new equipment from federal grant

patricia-headshot-temp1 By Published:
salem-fire-ems

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Fire and EMS Department is receiving an equipment upgrade thanks to a federal grant.

The Department of Homeland Security grant was used to buy 42 self-contained breathing apparatus, 84 air cylinders, 63 face pieces and four rapid intervention team bags.

The new equipment also includes software installed in each pack which allows incident commanders to monitor the air supply of firefighters inside a hazardous atmosphere.

“The old equipment is 15 years old doesn’t have safety features that new packs have so we’re pretty excited to have the new apparatus,” said chief John Prillaman of Salem Fire and EMS.

The grant covered more than $250,000 of the estimated $300,000 cost.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s