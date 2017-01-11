Roanoke City Schools planning for new Fallon Park Elementary School

Jenna Zibton By Published: Updated:
Roanoke-City-Schools

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Planning for a new Fallon Park Elementary School will begin after the Roanoke School City School Board approved it Tuesday night.

“Because of unknowns at the current site, the Administration strongly encourages the Board to consider and approve new construction planning for Fallon Park Elementary School,” according to school board document posted online.

The board was presented with a plan to renovate the school at a cost of about $17.2 million or new construction at a cost of about $23.3 million. Renovations would take about four years according to a school spokesperson but new construction would take about two years.

They will now start the design phase, plan community meetings with parents and the community over the next couple of months and hopefully start construction this summer.

Other schools are undergoing minor repairs like roof projects. Round Hill Elementary renovations were just completed with 33 new or renovated classrooms, a new cafeteria, new library and renovated main office.

There has been ongoing discussion about building a gym at Hurt Park Elementary but no decision has been made yet.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s