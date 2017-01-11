Pulaski church holds worship service despite loss of sanctuary

By Published:
pulaski-church-wednesday

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – Wednesday night service went on at its usual time at Pulaski Church of God, but the service itself was anything but typical.

A Tuesday-night fire completely destroyed the church’s main building. So the congregation met in the back of an old car dealership across the street.

Hundreds attended the service. Some of them were members and some were just people from the community who wanted to show their support.

There was music, which included songs about rising up from the ashes. The pastor delivered a message about hope, grace and the promise to rebuild.

The plan is to have a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., as usual. A location has yet to be determined but it will be announced on the church’s Facebook page.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the church’s Family Life Center next door. The church now has to wait for investigators to complete their work before anyone is allowed access to the building.

Church leaders said they need to check for smoke and water damage to that building, but they are hopeful to have full use of it soon.

