No charges filed after deadly fight in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY (WSLS 10) – No charges will be filed in a deadly fight at Happy’s Food Mart in Botetourt County.

Back in September, deputies found Donald Moran on the ground after a fight with a 20-year-old.

He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died.

Based on surveillance video from the store and witness accounts, police determined Moran started the fight.

Deputies say he pulled out a gun and hit the 20-year-old in the head. As the fight continued, the 20-year-old held Moran by his neck until he stopped struggling.

The Commonwealth’s attorney found the 20-year-old was justified in using force to protect himself.