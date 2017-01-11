Missing Danville woman found in double homicide investigation

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Detectives in Danville say Amanda Willhite has been located safe in North Carolina.
Willhite was being sought as a missing person by the Danville Police Department in a double homicide investigation.
At about 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Danville Police responded to a home in the 300 block of Wrenn Drive and discovered two unresponsive women. They were both pronounced dead at the scene and were identified as Kelly Fears Wrenn, age 49, and Ashley Lauren Joy Jones, age 28.They will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA for an autopsy. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Willhite, 33 lived at the home and was reported missing after the two women were found.