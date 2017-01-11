Lynchburg man arrested after Amherst County shooting

By Published:
farmer-mug

AMHERST COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Lynchburg man faces multiple charges after a shooting at an Amherst County hotel on Monday.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has charged 27-year-old Eurico Lamont Farmer with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting.

Deputies responded to the Best Value Inn and Suites in Madison Heights on Monday at about 6 p.m. regarding a report of someone being shot.

When deputies and investigators arrived, they did not find a suspect or victim; however, on Wednesday, investigators found the 27-year-old male victim, whom deputies say Farmer knew, and charges were obtained. The victim did suffer injuries but has not sought medical attention.

Farmer was taken into custody by the Lynchburg Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday without incident.

He was transported to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s