Lynchburg man arrested after Amherst County shooting

AMHERST COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Lynchburg man faces multiple charges after a shooting at an Amherst County hotel on Monday.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has charged 27-year-old Eurico Lamont Farmer with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting.

Deputies responded to the Best Value Inn and Suites in Madison Heights on Monday at about 6 p.m. regarding a report of someone being shot.

When deputies and investigators arrived, they did not find a suspect or victim; however, on Wednesday, investigators found the 27-year-old male victim, whom deputies say Farmer knew, and charges were obtained. The victim did suffer injuries but has not sought medical attention.

Farmer was taken into custody by the Lynchburg Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday without incident.

He was transported to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.