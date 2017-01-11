Kiwanis Club honors first responders for their service

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Kiwanis Club recognized several first responders for their service on Wednesday.

Officers Brandon Gill and Travis Honse, Roanoke City Firefighter Pete Mattiessen and Roanoke County Lieutenant Michael Haubner each received a certificate for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Gill was the first on the scene of an active shooting incident at Freight Car America back in October, and gave first aid to the victims.

Honse was honored for his initiative in investigating a narcotics transaction within another jurisdiction.

“It’s a very good honor for myself and the other police officers and firefighters. It’s good to be recognized by the public, but we are doing our jobs,” said Honse.

The Kiwanis Club recognizes four first responders for their achievements each quarter.