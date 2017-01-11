Hokies Handle Visit From Syracuse

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Zach LeDay scored 22 points to help lead Virginia Tech to an 83-73 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday.

LeDay connected on 9 of 13 from the floor, including a 3-pointer, to help the Hokies (13-3, 2-2 ACC) snap a two-game losing streak and extend their home winning streak to 15 games. Syracuse (10-7, 2-2) saw its two-game winning streak snapped.

Virginia Tech led 51-48 after Syracuse’s Tyus Battle hit a 3-pointer with 10:39 left in the game, but the Hokies went on an 8-0 run and weren’t threatened again. They led the entire second half.

Justin Bibbs finished with 18 points for the Hokies, who saw five players score in double figures. Chris Clarke added 17 points and six assists.

Taureen Thompson led the Orange with 18 points.