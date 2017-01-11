Cold temperatures making it difficult to clear roads in Southside so schools can open

Colter-small-headshot By Published: Updated:
henry-county-snowy-roads00000000

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Warmer temperatures on Wednesday helped loosen and melt much of the remaining snow and ice.

“[The roads] are a lot better today because of the temperature,” said Henry County Public Schools Transportation Supervisor Tim Fulcher.

But with the county as big as it is, the district can’t literally drive down and inspect every road, making deciding whether or not close school potentially tough.

That’s where social media helps.

“Students have been very generous and sharing photos of their street via Twitter and Facebook,” said Monica Adams Hatchett, the district’s director of communication and organizational learning.

The biggest challenge with this snowstorm was not the snow itself as much as it was the cold temperatures once the storm left.

“The temperature has been our biggest concern over the past couple of days,” said Fulcher. “It was -2 earlier this week. We know no melting’s going to take place there.”

With many rural roads around the county that may not get plowed as much as a main road, the lack of melting has left many of the county’s roads covered in ice and too much of a risk to students.

“We have a team of people that drive the secondary roads, the back roads, in our community to determine what those roads look like and how safe they are for travel by school bus and for those who might need to stop for students loading and unloading,” Hatchett explained.

With the roads deemed safe Wednesday afternoon, the second semester could finally begin and if social media is any indication students are ready.

“In addition to snow Tweets we’ve received, [we’re] seeing Tweets from students who are saying ‘I kind of miss school’ or ‘I’d actually like to begin second semester sometime soon,'” Hatchett said.

Martinsville City Schools also planned to re-open Thursday.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s