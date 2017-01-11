Church’s pastor responds to fire in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Crews are still on the scene this morning, as heavy damage is all that’s left behind after the overnight fire in Pulaski County.

All nine of the area’s fire departments were on scene throughout the night working to get this fire under control.

The fire was first called in at around 11 p.m., when drivers passing by saw heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were on scene within just a few minutes working to get this fire under control.

Pastor Travis Gore says, “There’s a lot of grief. This church has been a pillar of this community for almost 100 years. There are folks here who have gotten 51 years in this church so there’s a lot of heritage and a lot of history here but a lot of folks are rallying saying we’re going to be okay. So I’m very encouraged by that.”

Gore says he plans to have the congregation gather during what would have been their Wednesday night service to pray.

That prayer meeting is set to begin at about 7 p.m.

