Church ‘total loss’ after overnight fire in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY (WSLS 10) – What we know at this point is that thankfully no one was hurt in the fire, but the building is clearly a total loss.

Fire crews have left the scene this morning, but we still don’t have an answer as to what could have caused this.

We’ve learned this church has been in the community for around 100 years, and some of the people attending the church have been doing so for up to 50 years.

Speaking with the fire marshal Todd Garwood, we’ve learned part of the difficulty in finding out what caused this fire has to do with the way it collapsed.

“The roof is now on the floor. So in order to know what was under there, or what may have happened, if from below or even above, we have to start removing the roof, and then we have to remove what’s under the roof,” he said. “And work our way all the way down to the floor, and you have to do that by layers. and if you don’t do it by layers, you’re gonna miss something.”

At this point, Garwood says they don’t have any evidence yet to suggest the fire was intentionally set.