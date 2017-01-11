Carter Athletic Center giving away a free membership at health fair

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Many people have health-related New Year’s resolutions and one gym hopes to help you on your path to a healthier 2017.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Carter Athletic Center is hosting its 7th annual Winter Health Fair.

More than 30 vendors will be there, providing wellness check-ups and helping you take the next steps in fitness.

“Sometimes people are looking for that little extra edge, what can I do to get myself in better shape and he better aware of my health and fitness for the coming year, and we work with businesses in the community and they bring you the information,” explained Tracer Schaefer, with CAC.

The event is free and one lucky person will win a membership to the Carter Athletic Center for a year if they visit all 30 visitors.