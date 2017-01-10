What’s News Today: January 10, 2017

(WSLS 10) – The Roanoke Regional Chamber holds its annual meeting today. The chamber will look back at accomplishment from 2016 and preview its initiative for 2017. Gary Fish, the founder and CEO of Deschutes Brewery, is in the featured speaker.

Lynchburg City Council will meet today to talk about facility and space needs for the police department and the courts. In September of 2015, council approved spending money to assess the needs of the agencies.

Patrick Henry Community College holds two information sessions today about the Miss PHCC Scholarship Pageant. The sessions, at noon and 6 p.m., will cover the application process, resources and requirements. The pageant is a prelimiary for the Miss Virginia pageant.

A hearing takes place today in Bath County after a petition was filed, calling for the removal of three members of the Board of Supervisors, Claire Collins, Richard Byrd and Stuart Hall. The petition was filed after an alleged violation of Virginia State Code. It was filed after complaints about a decision the board made to cut the county’s tourism budget by $75,000. The board of supervisors will hold a work session next Tuesday about the future of the Visitor’s Center.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors meets tonight to elect its leadership. A chair and vice-chair will be appointed. Supervisors will also discuss extending the contract with the Interstate 73 Coalition for one year, which is made up of Roanoke, Henry and Franklin Counties and the Cities of Martinsville and Roanoke. The coalition has hired a consultant to lobby federal and state lawmakers. The initial contract expired on December 31st of last year.