Virginia Tech tests drone danger to people on ground

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Virginia Tech is doing groundbreaking work to find out how dangerous drones can be to people on the ground.

The university teamed up with the Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership to test the likelihood of an unmanned aircraft hitting a person, and what kind of damage that type of impact would do.

Researchers said the goal is to provide this first-of-its-kind data in order to loosen restrictions on drones and use them to their full potential.

Currently, the FAA prohibits them from flying over people, at night or out of sight.

The FAA has now registered more than 670,000 drones.