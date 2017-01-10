Two people arrested after high-speed chase in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase through Carroll County.

It happened on Monday at about 7:50 p.m., when deputies say they received information that a wanted person had been seen in the Laurel section of the county, operating a white Chevrolet Blazer that was possibly stolen and that he may also be armed.

Deputies spotted the vehicle near the intersection of McGhee Road and Oak Grove Road and followed the vehicle onto Monorat Road.

Upon checking the tag displayed, deputies found tag displayed on the vehicle did not come back properly registered.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle on Monorat Road but the vehicle continued on.

The driver would not stop and the pursuit ensued that continued on Monorat Road, turning west on Coulson Church Road. then west on Carrollton Pike at speeds over 80 miles per hour. Around the 5300 block of Carrollton Pike, the vehicle cut through the median and continued west in the eastbound lanes missing several approaching vehicles. The Blazer continued traveling in the wrong lane of travel for approximately 2.8 miles until reaching the intersection of Carrollton Pike and Timberline Rd. where an unsuccessful left turn sent the vehicle airborne and into a field.

Deputies say near the 5300 block of Carrollton Pike, the vehicle cut through the median and continued west in the eastbound lanes missing several approaching vehicles. The Blazer continued traveling in the wrong lane of travel for approximately 2.8 miles until reaching the intersection of Carrollton Pike and Timberline Rd. where an unsuccessful left turn sent the vehicle airborne and into a field.

The driver continued traveling in the wrong lane for about 2.8 miles until reaching the intersection of Carrollton Pike and Timberline Road, where an unsuccessful left turn sent the vehicle airborne and into a field.

After moving about 150 yards into the field the vehicle came to a stop where deputies removed both the driver and the passenger from the truck.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old James Richard Grimes of Hillsville. He was transported to Twin County Hospital for injuries received during the accident.

Grimes was later transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

31-year-old Karen Alisha Hart of Mt. Airy, N.C. was a passenger in the vehicle with Grimes. She was arrested at the scene for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Charges are pending in the case and deputies say warrants will be obtained and served when Grimes is released from the hospital. He was wanted on a probation violation from Carroll County Circuit Court.