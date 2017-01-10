Roanoke schools serve lunch on snow day

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – As many school districts were closed again on Tuesday because of road conditions, the city of Roanoke opened several school cafeterias to serve bagged lunches.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Roanoke City Public Schools handed out lunch at Fallon Park, Highland Park, Hurt Park and Westside elementary schools.

Employees served to 179 students, which the school system says marks a significant increase from when they did something similar two years ago.

Ellen Craddock, the director of food and nutrition for the school system, pointed out this is actually the fourth day students have been at home.

It’s difficult for us to make that decision when we have to close schools, so we really wanted to be sure we had different schools open in different quadrants of the city that they could come and get a nutritious meal,” said Craddock.

She added that if school is out tomorrow, staff will likely hand out bagged lunches again.