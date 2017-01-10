Republican Peake wins Va. 22nd Senate District

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Republican Lynchburg attorney has defeated two challengers in a special election for a central Virginia Senate seat, ensuring that the Legislature’s upper chamber remains in GOP control.

Unofficially, Republican Mark Peake claimed 53.07% of the votes, compared to Democrat Ryant Washington’s 39.58%.

The unoffical results say more than 25,000 people voted to fill the seat.

Washington’s campaign manager said Washington has conceded to Republican Mark Peake.

Had Washington won, it would have created a 20-20 split in the Senate and effectively handed control to Democrats because of the lieutenant governor’s tiebreaker status.