Pulaski County schools looking at changes to substitute teachers

PULASKI COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Pulaski County is talking about ways to get more substitute teachers. Right now teacher substitutes are required to have a conferred degree or 60 credit hours towards a degree.

They are proposing lowering the requirements to a GED, high school diploma or degree equivalency and that would lower the pay for those substitutes to $65 per day instead of the current $75 dollars per day.

The Director of Human Resources Dr. Shirley Perry doesn’t expect an extra cost.

To give you some perspective other school systems in the New River Valley pay about what Pulaski County is proposing according to documents being presented at the Pulaski County School Board Meeting. Those documents show Giles County pays the highest amount to substitutes with a degree at $80 per day and people without a degree $60 dollars per day.

The Pulaski County School Board meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.

