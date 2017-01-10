Martinsville Police Department cracking down on parking violations.

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Martinsville police are cracking down on parking violations in the city.

According to the department, an increased number of complaints from citizens have come in recently.

The biggest complaints are people illegally parking in handicap spots, parking in fire lanes and parking on the wrong side of the street.

Officers will now be on the lookout for violations and will likely write a ticket when they see one.

“People have called in and said ‘we want this to be enforced’,” explained Martinsville Police Capt. Robert Fincher. “A lot of people consider it to be the start of a slippery slope. If you allow certain laws to be overlooked, then it will lead to others.”

He says the main reason the department is cracking down though is for safety.

“Most of the traffic codes [that involve parking are] done for a reason. It’s done to prevent accidents. Parking on the roadway is regulated so that it allows enough for safe passage for ambulances, fire trucks, for other people’s vehicles,” said Fincher.

He hopes the stepped up enforcement will help educate citizens about the city’s parking rules and why they are necessary.