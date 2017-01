MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Fire crews battled a house fire Monday night in Martinsville.

It happened at about 8 p.m. at 918 Myrtle Road. The home was a total loss.

Crews say flames had already made it to the roof when they arrived.

Crews say the family lost a pet but no one else was hurt.