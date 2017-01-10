Lynchburg to hold special election for senate seat

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) –  A special election is set to be held on Tuesday, to elect a candidate for Virginia’s 22nd district Senate seat.

Lynchburg precincts included in this election are:

4 Ward I, Precincts 2-5
4 Ward II, Precincts 1-4
4 Ward III, Precinct 1
4 Ward IV, Precincts 2-3

Officials say the election is not city-wide, and includes only these polling locations: Bedford Hills Elementary School, First Presbyterian Church, Rivermont Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, R.S. Payne Elementary School, Jubilee Center, Fairview Christian Church, Lynchburg Public Library, Sandusky Middle School and Memorial Christian Church.

In-person absentee voting will continue through Saturday, January 7, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Registrar’s Office located on the lower level of the Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 3236 Odd Fellows Road.

For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at (434) 477-5999.

