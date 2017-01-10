Lynchburg police searching for man who stole packages before Christmas

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help identifying this man.

In the two weeks leading up to Christmas 2016, a number of package delivery thefts were reported in the area of Rivermont Avenue and Early Street.

The suspect, whose picture is in this story, stole packages from porches after they were delivered to the intended recipient.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective H. G. Blomquist at 434-485-7267, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.