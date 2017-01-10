Local missionary heading to Africa for church dedication

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A local missionary is getting ready to travel overseas for a church dedication in Africa.

Walter Hughes Jr., of Franklin County, has been part of a team building several churches in Ghana for more than a decade.

During that time, he’s helped congregations finish church buildings they had already begun.

Others around the community are taking part, including the Redwood United Methodist Church, which dedicated nearly $10,000 to the project.

Hughes also hopes to dedicate a new school in Tonasuano during his trip in February.

